Melba Lucile Webster Ellis
Evergreen, CO - Melba Lucile Webster Ellis 104, of Evergreen, CO (formerly of Sioux Falls, SD) died November 25th 2019. She was born on "the farm" in Woonsocket, SD February 2nd, 1915 to Harriet and Lloyd Webster. She graduated from Woonsocket High School, receiving a BS from South Dakota State University in 1936 and MA in Guidance and Counseling from the University of South Dakota in 1961. She married her late husband Raymond Ellis in 1939 and after his early death she raised her 3 young children on her own with great love and courage. She influenced many young people's lives through her teaching and counseling, finishing a successful career at Washington High School in Sioux Falls.
Melba was strong, resourceful, and had a profound love of family. She was a prolific correspondent, maintaining relationships throughout her lifetime with family and friends near and far. She documented how the world had changed during her lifetime in her book "My Century of Living" written for her family, always thinking about the next generation. She also loved gardening and gained some fame with her knitted and crocheted projects.
Melba is survived by her sister Connie Burrill (Wally) and by her three children Richard Ellis (Terry), Carol Johs (Perry), and Nita Ellis (Brandon LaSalle). She is also survived by her grandchildren Thomas, Jason (Katie), Jennifer (John), Stephanie (Mike), Libby (Gaurav), Luisa and great grandchildren Mason, Ethan, Cameron, Alexis, Evan, Sydney, Will, and Greta. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, husband, siblings Winifred Cheever, Herbert Webster, Keith Webster, Mattie Olinger, and granddaughter Cindy Ellis. Memorials can be sent to family members and will be forwarded to a specific project at South Dakota State University where she and her husband met and expanded their love of education. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Additional photos can be viewed at www.monarchsociety.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2019