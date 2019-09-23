|
|
MelCena "Cena" Bernard
Yankton - MelCena "Cena" (Merrigan) Bernard, age 63 of Yankton, SD, a "dreamer and builder" of downtown Yankton, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE. Memorial services will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD with Rev. Kenn Leischner officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be at a later date. Visitations will be 5 to 7 PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory and Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD and then one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Cena was so involved with Yankton events! So, please bring copies of memorable pictures to visitations to share with family and friends. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Cena was born in Yankton, SD to Richard and Barbara (Shelburg) Merrigan. She attended Yankton schools, and learned entrepreneurship and real estate while growing up around the family salvage yard in east Yankton. She was always making plans for another project. She marketed her grandmother's secret cleaning solvent in the 1980s, worked in the restaurant business and later traveled to Indonesia to import jewelry, lace and other products for a store she started in Yankton. That was the beginning of her love affair with downtown Yankton.
Cena married Curt Bernard on February 20, 1998, and together they worked tirelessly to revitalize Yankton and the downtown area. They pioneered the development of lofts, restored historic buildings, operated an events center and encouraged other entrepreneurs, especially young women who were getting a start in business.
Cena loved Yankton and believed in its potential. Few Yanktonians have dedicated more resources, time and energy to the development of the city.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 23, 2019