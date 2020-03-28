|
|
Melinda (Toni) Hulit-Stock
Sioux Falls - Melinda (Toni) Maude Hulit-Stock, 63, of Sioux Falls, SD. was welcomed into the spirit world on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She passed away in the arms of her sister Pearl.
She was born on January 11, 1957, in Winnebago, Nebraska to Walter LeRoy Hulit and Laura Anne Freemont.
After a courtship of 23 years, she was united in marriage with Jerry James Stock in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 11, 2015. As they shared their life together, they enjoyed going to music concerts, baseball games, and spending time in the garden. As an animal rights activist, she was very diligent in rescuing dogs from abuse, poor health, and homelessness. While maintaining her licensure in cosmetology and real estate, she graduated from Dakota Wesleyan with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing on June 24, 2016. Wanting to advance her knowledge, skills, and career, she was currently pursuing her Master's in Nursing at Walden University.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Stormy Hulit; grandchildren, Rawhide, Avocet, Ransom, and Anisten Hulit, all of Sioux Falls, SD; brothers, Willard (LaVera) Freemont, of Walthill, NE; Evan (Mary) Hulit of Sioux City, IA; sister, Pearl Freemont of Sioux City, IA; and best friend, Pebbles (Maltese). As an enrolled member of the Omaha (Umo'nhon) Tribe of Nebraska, she has many relatives she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Walter (Boy) Freemont and John K Hulit Sr.
Friends and family are welcome to visit the Miller Funeral Home website: millerfh.com for a dedicated memorial page.
A celebration of life and memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020