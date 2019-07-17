|
Melissa J. Hansen
Sioux Falls - Melissa J. Hansen, 48, passed away Sun., July 14, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital. Her funeral service will be 10:30 AM Fri., July 19 at Memorial Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., July 18 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-8 PM with a time of remembrance and sharing at 7 PM.
Survivors include her husband, Rick; 2 children, Brendan Hansen and Sydney Hansen, both of Sioux Falls; her parents, Pam (Monte) Harvey, Hawarden, IA, Darrel "Dutch" (Kathy) Van Bruggen, Spencer, IA; her grandmother, Anne Van Bruggen, Hawarden; 2 siblings, Tasha (David) Fitzgerald, Janesville, IA, Ryan Harvey, Coon Rapids, MN; 3 step-siblings, Cari (Michael) Bishop, Minneapolis, MN, Chris (Tammy) Dodd, Hartley, IA, Adam Dodd, Pottsboro, TX; her parents-in-law, Mavis and Gene Simek, Sebring, FL; 2 sisters-in-law, Lori (Randy) Martin, Prairie City, IA, Nancy (Dave) Knecht, Iowa City, IA; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 17, 2019