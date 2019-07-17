Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Memorial Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Melissa J. Hansen Obituary
Melissa J. Hansen

Sioux Falls - Melissa J. Hansen, 48, passed away Sun., July 14, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital. Her funeral service will be 10:30 AM Fri., July 19 at Memorial Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., July 18 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-8 PM with a time of remembrance and sharing at 7 PM.

Survivors include her husband, Rick; 2 children, Brendan Hansen and Sydney Hansen, both of Sioux Falls; her parents, Pam (Monte) Harvey, Hawarden, IA, Darrel "Dutch" (Kathy) Van Bruggen, Spencer, IA; her grandmother, Anne Van Bruggen, Hawarden; 2 siblings, Tasha (David) Fitzgerald, Janesville, IA, Ryan Harvey, Coon Rapids, MN; 3 step-siblings, Cari (Michael) Bishop, Minneapolis, MN, Chris (Tammy) Dodd, Hartley, IA, Adam Dodd, Pottsboro, TX; her parents-in-law, Mavis and Gene Simek, Sebring, FL; 2 sisters-in-law, Lori (Randy) Martin, Prairie City, IA, Nancy (Dave) Knecht, Iowa City, IA; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 17, 2019
Download Now