1/1
Melissa R. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melissa R. Johnson

Sioux Falls - Melissa R. Johnson, 45, went to her heavenly rest on July 22, 2020, and will be missed dearly.

She was born September 17, 1974 to the late Bertram and Dawn Johnson of Sioux Falls,. She leaves two sons, Joshua and Tylor; two brothers, Allen (Vy) Johnson, Omaha, NE, Brian Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; a sister, Laura Johnson, Vancouver, WA; and her much loved nieces, Teresa, Ashley, Nicole and Chelsea. Melissa was preceded in death by her father, Bertram Johnson; her grandparents, Bertram and Alice Johnson, and Richard and Kathleen Behrens. Private services were held.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved