Melissa R. JohnsonSioux Falls - Melissa R. Johnson, 45, went to her heavenly rest on July 22, 2020, and will be missed dearly.She was born September 17, 1974 to the late Bertram and Dawn Johnson of Sioux Falls,. She leaves two sons, Joshua and Tylor; two brothers, Allen (Vy) Johnson, Omaha, NE, Brian Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; a sister, Laura Johnson, Vancouver, WA; and her much loved nieces, Teresa, Ashley, Nicole and Chelsea. Melissa was preceded in death by her father, Bertram Johnson; her grandparents, Bertram and Alice Johnson, and Richard and Kathleen Behrens. Private services were held.