Melissa "Missie" TheodosenOkoboji, Iowa - Melissa "Missie" Theodosen, 61, of Okoboji, Iowa and formerly of Garretson died Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Garretson at 10:30 AM on Friday.She survived by her life partner Ernie Eddy, sister Mary B. Graves; nephew Nick Graves and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents John M. Theodosen and Mary Lou (Bigelow) Theodosen, and her Puppy, LouLou.