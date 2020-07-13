1/1
Melissa "Missie" Theodosen
1959 - 2020
Melissa "Missie" Theodosen

Okoboji, Iowa - Melissa "Missie" Theodosen, 61, of Okoboji, Iowa and formerly of Garretson died Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Garretson at 10:30 AM on Friday.

She survived by her life partner Ernie Eddy, sister Mary B. Graves; nephew Nick Graves and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents John M. Theodosen and Mary Lou (Bigelow) Theodosen, and her Puppy, LouLou.

www.minnehahafunealhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 11, 2020
Missy,old friend,you made a difference in many lives.we will all miss your vivacious and trenchant sense of humour! One of a kind! Missy Theoduson R.I.P
Patrick Kelly
Friend
