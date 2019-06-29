Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Melody D. Thomas


1960 - 2019
Melody D. Thomas Obituary
Melody D. Thomas

Sioux Falls - Melody Thomas, 58, died Thursday, June 27th at the Heart Hospital of South Dakota.

Melody Diana Rogers was born October 16, 1960 in Harbor City, CA. She moved to Sioux Falls in 1993. On August 23, 2003, she was united in marriage with Tim Thomas in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Tim, of Sioux Falls, SD; her children, Charity (Robert) Small of Sioux Falls, SD, Raymond (Brianna) Hiles of Colorado Springs, CO, Constance (Heath) Hiles of Sioux Falls, SD, Chad (Trisha) Thomas of Sioux Falls, SD, Sarah (Phil) Schaaf of Jasper, MN and Tracy (Josh) Thomas of Sioux Falls, SD; 13 grandchildren; a brother, Darrell (Cora) Rogers of Arlington, TX; and four sisters, Elsie Rogers and Clarene Wright, both of Sonoma, CA, Carol (Scott) Burkhalter of Pomona, CA and Darlene (Rick) Matteson of Southaven, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ann Rogers and two brothers, Bobby and Sunny Rogers.

Memorial services will begin 11:00 am Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location. The family will be present to greet friends one hour prior to service time.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 29, 2019
