Melroy Steckelberg
Melroy Steckelberg

Sioux Falls - Melroy Steckelberg, 93, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House on Saturday, August 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, in Memorial Park Cemetery - Sioux City, Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Melroy was born on June 6, 1927 in Mapleton, Iowa, to Fredrick and Hazel Steckelberg. He was united in marriage to Darlene Hurst in Sioux City. Melroy served proudly in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He retired from Schoeneman Bros. Lumber after 55 years of service. Melroy enjoyed the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion Theatre, where he was a member. He was also a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, where he was very involved and was a member of the American Legion for 50 years.

Those honoring his memory include daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Jerry Schilling of Davenport, Iowa; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Darlene; son, Mike Steckelberg; and brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Elma Steckelberg.




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
