Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Frerichs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Frerichs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Frerichs Obituary
Melvin Frerichs

Sioux Falls - Melvin J. Frerichs, 91 of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Good Samaritan Village. He was born on April 11, 1929 in Eldora, Iowa the son of August (Clara) Frerichs. He grew up in Steamboat Rock, IA and graduated from High School there. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Yankton College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. He met and married Bev Stuen on June 2, 1957. He was an Insurance agent for Equitable of Iowa for many years, and later worked as an independent insurance agent.

Grateful for having shared his life are: his wife of 63 years, Beverly, his children, Mark (Denise) Frerichs, and Robin Bailey; his grandchildren, Jonathan (Haley) Frerichs, Matthew (Abby) Bailey and Anna Bailey; and his two great grandchildren, Rylan and Elijah.

Due to the Covid-19 a private family service was held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Gideon International. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -