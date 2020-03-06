|
Melvin L. Hofer
Freeman - Melvin L. Hofer, of Freeman, SD, passed away peacefully at the Oak View Terrance Nursing Home on March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at the Hutterthal Mennonite Church, Freeman, SD on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM also at Hutterthal Mennonite Church, Freeman SD.
Mourning their loss are his wife, Emma, of Freeman, SD; sons, Dallas (Cindy) Hofer of Sioux Falls, SD, and Lyndon (Barbie) Hofer of Bridgewater, SD; grandchildren, Tamara and Randy Knecht of Sioux Falls, Terra and Matt Brost of Sioux Falls, Amanda and Rodney Mettler of Menno, and Ashton and Lee Dockendorf of Bridgewater. www.walterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020