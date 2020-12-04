1/1
Melvin "Bud" Penning
Melvin "Bud" Penning

Dell Rapids - Melvin "Bud" Penning, 90, of Dells Rapids died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Ava's house in Sioux Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation will be from 2-4:00 PM Sunday at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Dell Rapids. Burial with Military Honors will be in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Masks are required at visitation and funeral mass. Service will be livestreamed on the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page.

Bud is survived by a daughter, Stephanie (Micheal) Langner; son, Steven Penning; daughter, Suzanne (Dave) Yeigh; 13 grandchildren, Michelle (Tracy) Langner Richmond, Aaron Langner, Adam (Sarah) Langner, Tennille (Tim) Knoop, Bethanie Langner, Kris (Elliot Hail-Langner) Langner, Jeff (Charity) Penning, Brian (Jenn Young) Penning, Amanda (Chris Woody)Penning, Barbara (Charlie Hynick) Penning, Kelly (Aspen) Reed, Cory (Ali) Yeigh and Brandi (Ryan) Monson; 28 great-grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brother, Terry Penning; two sisters, Vera Burggraff and Karon Penning as well as many other relatives and friends.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents; ten siblings, daughter-in-law, Joan Penning and grandson-in-law, Garrett Polley.

www.minnehahafhuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
