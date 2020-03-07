|
Melvin Schmeichel
Freeman - Melvin Schmeichel, 90, of Freeman passed away on March 7th at Oakview Terrace in Freeman. Funeral Services will be held at 4 pm on Tuesday March 10th at the Salem Mennonite Church of rural Freeman. Vistation will be Monday March 9th from 5-7pm also at the church.
Melvin is survived by his daughter Vernetta (Rodney) Waltner of Marion and son Steve (Deb) Schmeichel of Hurley, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a sister Judy Walter of Freeman.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020