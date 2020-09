Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvin Thomas M.D.



Sioux Falls - Melvin Thomas M.D. age 72 of Sioux Falls, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 9, 1948 in Vermillion, SD. Funeral arrangements are pending with Heritage Funeral Home.









