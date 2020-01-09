|
|
Melvin Wilson
Sioux Falls - Melvin E. Wilson was born on December 8, 1948, and passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
He was the founder of Wilson Plumbing & Heating; established in 1984.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Wilson (Huls), three sons; Jeff (Michelle), Chris (Alice), Michael (Melissa), and six grandchildren.
A memorial service for Melvin will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. The family will be present one hour prior to the service to greet friends.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Melvin's name.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020