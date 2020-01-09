Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Melvin Wilson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Wilson Obituary
Melvin Wilson

Sioux Falls - Melvin E. Wilson was born on December 8, 1948, and passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

He was the founder of Wilson Plumbing & Heating; established in 1984.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Wilson (Huls), three sons; Jeff (Michelle), Chris (Alice), Michael (Melissa), and six grandchildren.

A memorial service for Melvin will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. The family will be present one hour prior to the service to greet friends.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Melvin's name.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -