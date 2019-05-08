|
|
Meredith "Jeanne" Larson
Viborg - Jeanne Larson, 83, Viborg, was reunited with her husband in Heaven, on May 4, 2019, after a long struggle with heart failure.
Visitation with family present will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Harmony Presbyterian Church in Hurley from 5PM-7PM with a prayer service at 7PM. Funeral services will be held at Harmony Presbyterian on Friday, May 10th, at 2PM. Burial will be at a later date.
Left to mourn her and celebrate her life are her daughter, Amy (Mike) Smith; her granddaughters, Raegan, Brinlee, and Harper Smith; her brother, Jerry Jensen and his friend Julie Hummel; her brother-in-law, Lyle (Doris) Larson; her brother-in-law Burdette (Ilze) Larson.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 8, 2019