Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harmony Presbyterian Church
Hurley, SD
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Harmony Presbyterian Church
Hurley, SD
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Harmony Presbyterian Church
Hurley, SD
Meredith "Jeanne" Larson


1936 - 2019
Meredith "Jeanne" Larson Obituary
Meredith "Jeanne" Larson

Viborg - Jeanne Larson, 83, Viborg, was reunited with her husband in Heaven, on May 4, 2019, after a long struggle with heart failure.

Visitation with family present will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Harmony Presbyterian Church in Hurley from 5PM-7PM with a prayer service at 7PM. Funeral services will be held at Harmony Presbyterian on Friday, May 10th, at 2PM. Burial will be at a later date.

Left to mourn her and celebrate her life are her daughter, Amy (Mike) Smith; her granddaughters, Raegan, Brinlee, and Harper Smith; her brother, Jerry Jensen and his friend Julie Hummel; her brother-in-law, Lyle (Doris) Larson; her brother-in-law Burdette (Ilze) Larson.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 8, 2019
