|
|
Merle A. Ordal
Hartford, SD - Merle Alvin Ordal, 81, of Hartford passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota surrounded by family and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. A family committal service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Colton Cemetery in Colton SD. He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Amber; son, Paul; grandchildren, Briahna and Ben, and his siblings, Edward Ordal and Beverly Gutzman. He married Judy Thompson on October 23, 1965 in Fort Worth, Texas. Their love affair has lasted for 54 years. Merle was very proud of his time serving in the United States Navy and Navy Reserve. Merle had a long career in various office and management roles for the trucking industry and spent his retirement volunteering at Sanford Medical Center. He was also recently employed at the Sanford Pentagon. He loved golfing and participated in a weekly golf group at Willow Run. Some of his greatest joys in life were organizing family events and traveling. He also loved fishing and passed that joy down to his grandson. Merle lived a life with love at its core—love of family, nature, animals, sports, and friends. His legacy of kindness, generosity, authenticity, and love will live on with all who were blessed to know him. To read the full obituary and to send condolences, please visit the Minnehaha Funeral Home website at minnehahafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 21, 2019