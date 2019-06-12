Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Alexandria, SD
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
United Methodist Church
Parker, SD
Merle Ihnen Obituary
Merle Ihnen

Alexandria - Merle Ihnen, 87 of Alexandria and formerly of Parker died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Avera Brady Home, Mitchell. Funeral services will be at 10:30am Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Parker with burial at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Friday evening at the United Methodist Church in Alexandria with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 12, 2019
