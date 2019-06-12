|
Alexandria - Merle Ihnen, 87 of Alexandria and formerly of Parker died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Avera Brady Home, Mitchell. Funeral services will be at 10:30am Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Parker with burial at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Friday evening at the United Methodist Church in Alexandria with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 12, 2019