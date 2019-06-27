|
|
Merle Sechser
Humboldt - Merle Sechser, 82, of Humboldt, SD passed away on June 25, 2019 with family around him and a loving team from Compassionate Care Hospice and Good Samaritan Society of Lennox, SD. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 61 years, Beverly, and his 10 children: Allen Sechser of Grace, ID, Jerome Sechser of Geroge, IA, Karen Ketcham of Lennox, SD, Duane Sechser of Sioux Falls, SD, Nadine Honeycutt of San Diego, CA, Paul Sechser of Larchwood, IA, Julie Heiling of Redwood Falls, MN, Gerard Sechser of Montrose, SD, Amy Becker of Humboldt, SD and Tammy Lueth of Hartford, SD; 43 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family present will begin at 6 pm with a 7 pm prayer service on Friday, June 28th, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Humboldt, SD. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 also at St. Ann's Church. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 27, 2019