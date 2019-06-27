Services
Kinzley Funeral Home
500 N. Main St.
Salem, SD 57058
(605) 425-2621
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Humboldt, SD
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Humboldt, SD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Humboldt, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle Sechser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Sechser


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Merle Sechser Obituary
Merle Sechser

Humboldt - Merle Sechser, 82, of Humboldt, SD passed away on June 25, 2019 with family around him and a loving team from Compassionate Care Hospice and Good Samaritan Society of Lennox, SD. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 61 years, Beverly, and his 10 children: Allen Sechser of Grace, ID, Jerome Sechser of Geroge, IA, Karen Ketcham of Lennox, SD, Duane Sechser of Sioux Falls, SD, Nadine Honeycutt of San Diego, CA, Paul Sechser of Larchwood, IA, Julie Heiling of Redwood Falls, MN, Gerard Sechser of Montrose, SD, Amy Becker of Humboldt, SD and Tammy Lueth of Hartford, SD; 43 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation with the family present will begin at 6 pm with a 7 pm prayer service on Friday, June 28th, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Humboldt, SD. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 also at St. Ann's Church. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now