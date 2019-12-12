|
|
Merlyn D. Smeenk
Harrisburg, SD - Merlyn D. Smeenk, 70, died Wed., Dec. 11, 2019. His funeral service will be 10:30 AM Sat., Dec. 14 at First Reformed Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Fri., Dec. 13 (today) at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Lonna; 2 sons, Ryon (Sharon) Smeenk, Harrisburg, Neil (Christine) Smeenk, Van Meter, IA; 6 grandchildren, Amanda, Kayla, Natalie, Jonah, Audrey and Norah; and 2 siblings, Norman (Joyce) Smeenk, Harrisburg, and Donna (Gary) Stanford, Sioux Falls. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019