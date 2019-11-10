Services
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
2001 S Elmwood Ave.
Merlyn Darby


1937 - 2019
Merlyn Darby Obituary
Merlyn Darby

Sioux Falls - Merlyn Gene Darby passed away November 8, 2019, at Sanford Foundation Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls, SD, he was 82.

Merlyn was born on June 26th 1937, in Canastota SD to John and Edna Darby.

On May 27th, 1961, he was united in marriage with Jeanette Carol Peterson in Beresford SD.

He worked various maintenance jobs prior to retiring from Raven Industries.

Grateful for having shared his life are his son, Craig Darby (Jan); daughter, Dawn Forbes (Jeff); grandson, Cory Carpenter; granddaughters, Linnea Darby, Olivia Darby and Mya Darby; brother, Donald Darby and Marcella Cummings; sister and brothers in-law, Meril and Phyllis Tschudy, Marlys and Ron Rauk, Joyce and Harold Van Der Wilt and many nieces and nephews which were all special to him.

Merlyn was preceded in death by brothers, John Darby, James Darby, Ronald Darby; sisters, Helen Borden, and Fern Rose.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am Saturday November 16 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church 2001 S Elmwood Ave. Family will be present to greet friends at the visitation on Friday from 5:00-7:00 pm at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W 41st St. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019
