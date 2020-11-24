Michael A. Neuroth
Valley Springs - Mike Neuroth (Captain Neutron), age 77, of Valley Springs, SD went home to his Savior on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Dells Nursing and Rehab Center in Dell Rapids, SD. No service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later time.
Mike is survived by his 9 siblings, Steve (Sheila) Neuroth, Ft. Worth, TX, Patricia Parks Irlbeck, Manning, IA, Linda (Bill) Burk, East Hartford, CT, Kevin (Deanne) Neuroth, Storm Lake, IA, Grace Casson, Faribault, MN, Mark (Tammi) Neuroth, Robert Neuroth and Dan (Cindy) Neuroth, all of Sioux Falls, Nancy Miller, Storm Lake, IA; 2 sisters-in-law, Mary (John) Vermeer, Valley Springs, SD, Carol Otten, Bloomer, WI; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com
.