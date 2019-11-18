Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Michael Bergstrom
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
1949 - 2019
Sioux Falls - Michael Joseph Bergstrom age 70, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday November 16th. He was born March 2nd, 1949 to Nels and Betty Bergstrom. He grew up in Huron graduating from Huron High School in 1968 and Huron College in 1972 with a business degree. He worked at Citibank from 1981 until retiring in 2012. He married Karen Eisenbraun in 1987. They had two children, Erin Stofferahn and Tony Bergstrom. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Tall Grass Recovery, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
