1/
Michael D. Sorensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael D. Sorensen

He died Sept. 25 in his home from cancer. He had five children Michael, Jeramy, Christine, Jessy and Westley along with eight grandchildren. He had one living sister. He also had his girlfriend Kimberly. He had his aunt Char and too many friends and family to list. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a grandson. He worked as a lineman and painter/construction worker. He loved his grandkids, cooking/grilling with friends, camping and motorcycles. He had a big heart and a great sense of humor. He was the kindest person who would help anyone.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved