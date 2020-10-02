Michael D. Sorensen



He died Sept. 25 in his home from cancer. He had five children Michael, Jeramy, Christine, Jessy and Westley along with eight grandchildren. He had one living sister. He also had his girlfriend Kimberly. He had his aunt Char and too many friends and family to list. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a grandson. He worked as a lineman and painter/construction worker. He loved his grandkids, cooking/grilling with friends, camping and motorcycles. He had a big heart and a great sense of humor. He was the kindest person who would help anyone.









