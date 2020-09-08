1/1
Michael Dean Standing Soldier
Michael Dean Standing Soldier

Sioux Falls - Michael Dean Standing Soldier (Akicita Najin) passed away September 1, 2020 in Sioux Falls, S.D. He was born on January 5, 1959 in Pine Ridge, S.D., to Robert and Delores (Little Killer) Standing Soldier.

A powerful Lakota leader, teacher, activist and mentor, Michael touched many people's lives. After graduating from Crazy Horse High School in Wanblee, S.D., he joined the U.S. Army. During his incarceration he became a state powerlifting champion and spoke to audiences statewide through the COPE program, making a profound impression on thousands of people. After his life sentence was commuted and he was granted parole, he married, began a family, and enrolled at the University of Sioux Falls, where he graduated in four years with a double major in Social Work and Psychology. He then earned a Master of Social Work degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Michael returned to South Dakota to work with Lakota people as a mental health professional. Most recently he was a cultural advisor and therapist at the South Dakota State Penitentiary, working with Native prisoners and teaching the Lakota language. He loved the job and had a positive impact on inmates, staff, and administration.

More than anything, Michael loved his Lakota people and culture. He was a sun dancer and pipe carrier and he felt a deep connection with Unci Maka, the earth. If he cared about you, he would tease you relentlessly; he joked and created laughter everywhere he went. Michael was a natural caretaker and mentor, finding roles in life that allowed him to share his wisdom and strength with the world. He was a loving father, partner and relative. During his last years he was focused on Wolakota, bringing peace and harmony to friends and relatives.

Michael will be deeply missed by his partner, Clara Jacob; children, Iris Jacob (Michael Bolds) and Mica and Mato Standing Soldier; siblings Norman (Mary Ellen), Richard, Gloria, Alice (Aaron Bettelyoun) and Mary Standing Soldier, Phyllis Myers, Nostalgia Wright and Juanita Rodriguez; hunka siblings Bud Walling, Stanley No Heart, Hank Means and Theresa Henry; aunts Leona Richards, Geraldine Shangreaux and Marie Shangreaux; grandchildren Ifetayo, Ozioma and Chetachi Bolds Jacob, along with many cherished uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Delores (Little Killer) Standing Soldier; brothers Tim and Arnold Standing Soldier; grandparents Leon Little Killer and Margaret Randall, and Joseph and Clara Standing Soldier.

Visitation was held at the Sioux Funeral Home in Pine Ridge, S.D., on Saturday, September 5 after which he was laid to rest at the Hisle cemetery, near his childhood home in a traditional service performed by Rick Two Dogs.

An informal memorial service will be held Saturday, September 12 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Cherry Rock Park in Sioux Falls, S.D. The family requests that guests wear face masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the Native groups at the South Dakota State Penitentiary, which may be sent to: LDN Spiritual Group/NACT c/o Mary Montoya, Chapel, PO BOX 5911, Sioux Falls, SD 57117-5911.




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sioux Funeral Home
Hwy 18
Pine Ridge, SD 57770
(605) 867-5454
