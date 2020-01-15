Services
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
First Evangelical Free Church
2601 W. 69th St.
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Michael Doohen


1954 - 2020
Michael Doohen Obituary
Michael Doohen

Sioux Falls - Michael Doohen passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home in Sioux Falls, SD. He was 65.

Michael Paul was born on October 27, 1954 to Robert and Dorothy (Maher) Doohen, the 4th youngest of eight boys. Mike was born and raised in Sioux Falls, and he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1972. Following graduation, Mike enlisted with the United States Navy and served from 1973-1978.

After his time with the US Navy, Mike resided in Sioux Falls and worked as a police officer for the Sioux Falls Police Department. Mike was blessed with a son, Paul and twin daughters, Ashley and Nadine. After nearly 17 years as a police officer, Mike retired in 2003.

Mike enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting deer and pheasant, and spending time with family. He enjoyed a good card game with his brothers but his greatest passion was spending time with his grandchildren.

Grateful for having shared his life are his son, Paul (Laura) Doohen of Sioux Falls; daughters, Ashley Doohen of Sioux Falls and Nadine (fiancé Larry Hill, II) Doohen of Hampton, VA; 4 grandchildren (and one on the way), Carson, Addison, Hudson and Madison; and brothers, Steve Doohen, Lee (Rita) Doohen, Mark (Yvonne) Doohen, Greg (Shawn) Doohen, Doug (Marsha) Doohen, Tom Doohen and Rob Doohen; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Doohen; infant sister; and grandson, Tyrese Doohen.

Visitation with family present 2:00 - 3:30 pm with a service of sharing beginning at 3:30 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls. Funeral service 10:00 am on Monday, January 20, 2020 at First Evangelical Free Church, 2601 W. 69th St., Sioux Falls. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
