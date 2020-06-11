Michael "Mike" HappenySioux Falls - Michael "Mike" Happeny, age 73 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, June 15, 2020 at Faith Temple Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls from 12:00-5:00 PM.Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Patty Happeny of Sioux Falls; son, Henry Happeny of Sioux Falls; daughter, Hayley (Chris) Davidson of Gulf Breeze, FL; daughters, Hope Happeny of Austin, TX and Jackie Happeny of Brandon, SD, Jessie (Jon) George of Sioux Falls, Ashley (Cody) Gossman of Sioux Falls, Brooke (Erik) Goff of Sioux Falls; step-mom, Evelyn Fisk; eighteen grandchildren; sisters, Cindy (Tom) Stellama of Grand Rapids, MI; sister, Sandra Happeny of Grand Haven, MI, Judy Happeny of Spring Lake, MI; brother, Bob Frederick of Guerneville, CA; and a host of many other relatives and friends.