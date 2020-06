Michael J. PendergraftCanton - Michael J. Pendergraft died at his home unexpectedly on 6/23/20 in Canton, SD. Family is requesting no services at this time due to COVID 19. There will be a celebration of his life to be held at a later date. He leaves to mourn his two sons and his two ex-wives Chere and Jackie. Mike had many special friends throughout the years. He was truly loved by his circle of friends. He will be missed by many. www.andersonandsonsfh.com