Michael J. Pendergraft
Canton - Michael J. Pendergraft died at his home unexpectedly on 6/23/20 in Canton, SD. Family is requesting no services at this time due to COVID 19. There will be a celebration of his life to be held at a later date. He leaves to mourn his two sons and his two ex-wives Chere and Jackie. Mike had many special friends throughout the years. He was truly loved by his circle of friends. He will be missed by many. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.