Canton - Michael J. Pendergraft died at his home unexpectedly on 6/23/20 in Canton, SD. Family is requesting no services at this time due to COVID 19. There will be a celebration of his life to be held at a later date. He leaves to mourn his two sons and his two ex-wives Chere and Jackie. Mike had many special friends throughout the years. He was truly loved by his circle of friends. He will be missed by many. www.andersonandsonsfh.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
