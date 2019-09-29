|
|
Michael Jay Coan
Bangor, ME - Michael Jay Coan, age 64, formerly of Sioux Falls, passed away on August 7, 2019 in Bangor, Maine. He was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey and lived in Columbia Falls, Maine. Mike attended public schools in Caldwell, Riverton, and Moorestown, NJ, Chelmsford, MA and Lincoln, ME. He completed a Bachelor of Science (Surveying Engineering, 1994) and a Master of Science in Spatial Information Science and Engineering (1996) both at the University of Maine, Orono. His surveying work was in Maine, Massachusetts (the subway system in Boston), Alaska, North Dakota, Australia, and New Zealand. He worked for Martin Marietta Corporation, and later was a senior scientist conducting government research in the U.S. and Africa through the US Geological Survey and Raytheon Corporation in Sioux Falls. He published peer review research in satellite technology applications. In one of his favorite projects he used geographical positioning system technology to help resolve longstanding boundary disputes between coffee growers in Ethiopia.
Mike had many adventures. Recently he retired to Columbia Falls, Maine with plans to develop an orchard. He was predeceased by his parents Edward M. and Barbara Smith Coan, and by his special friend Pam. He is survived by his siblings and their families: Alison Coan Dibble (Keith) of Brooklin, ME, Edward J. Coan (Kiyoko) of Kapaa, HI, Annette B. Coan of Yonkers, NY, and Susan E. Coan (John McIntyre) of Lihue, HI, nephew Norman E. Dibble of Hood River, OR, and niece Claire A. Dibble (husband Mike Taylor) of Golden, B.C., Canada. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt, James and Marie Smith of Newtown, CT, and many maternal and paternal cousins and their offspring in the U.S. and Ireland.
Mike had a lifelong interest in wildlife, and observed platypus in the wild in Tasmania. His passion was for the outdoors, especially remote wilderness. He will be missed for his stories, his wry humor, and his generosity.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 29, 2019