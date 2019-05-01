|
Michael "Mike" Midtaune
Sioux Falls - Mike Midtaune died April 29, 2019 at his residence in Sioux Falls, SD, following a brief battle with cancer. He was 66 years old.
Michael Robert Midtaune was born April 5, 1953, in Hendricks, MN, to Glen and Darlene (Laabs) Midtaune. He attended school in Hendricks and graduated from high school in 1971.
On June 16, 1973, he was united in marriage with Marcy Rogness in Astoria, SD. They moved to Sioux Falls Mike worked for Famous Brands and spent as much time as possible with his two children Shannon and Nik. Mike started a 27 year career with the Sioux Falls School District in 1992.
Mike was recognized numerous times for his contributions to the Sioux Falls School district including being named Employee of the Month in 2002 and being inducted into the Appreciation Hall of Fame for the Sioux Falls School District in 2016. He retired March 29, 2019. Mike enjoyed working at high school sporting events and tournaments. He was a people person and met many wonderful people while spending time watching athletic events.
The biggest joy of his life was his family, especially spending time with his grandsons Spencer (16) and Miles (11). He was a very involved and active grandfather. He took them to Twins Games, Disney World, spent time at the lake cabin, had lunch with them at school, watched their school events, and taught Spencer to drive.
He was a lifelong sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching Minnesota Vikings and Twins games, He loved traveling to warm places with Marcy and extended family members. After traveling with Marcy to Norway and meeting some of his relatives, he became interested in genealogy and began researching his ancestry.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Marcy of Sioux Falls, SD, his children Shannon (AJ) Lemke of Sioux Falls, SD and Nik (Richelle Shimek) Midtaune of Denver, CO; and his grandchildren, Spencer and Miles Lemke. He is also survived by his sister, Lynette (Dan) Anderson; and brothers, Craig (Patty) and Dan (Dalana) Midtaune; also special in-laws, Ellen (Ward) Bisping, Dawn (Milo) Budahl, Lois (Mike) Rocklage, and Wanda (Joe) Severyn. Mike will also be missed by nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Darlene Midtaune.
Visitation will be Wednesday May 1st from 5:00-7:00pm at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Thursday, May 2nd at Peace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 1, 2019