Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Otten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Otten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Otten Obituary
Michael Otten

Tea - Michael Otten, 62, of Tea, South Dakota died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8 also at the funeral home. Additional obituary may be found at www.georgeboom.com

Survivors include his son, Jesse (Emmy) Otten of Highlands Ranch, CO; grandson, Ayden Otten; and father, Robert Otten of Sioux Falls. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Otten; son, Nicholas Otten; and brother, Mark Otten.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -