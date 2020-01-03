|
|
Michael Otten
Tea - Michael Otten, 62, of Tea, South Dakota died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8 also at the funeral home. Additional obituary may be found at www.georgeboom.com
Survivors include his son, Jesse (Emmy) Otten of Highlands Ranch, CO; grandson, Ayden Otten; and father, Robert Otten of Sioux Falls. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Otten; son, Nicholas Otten; and brother, Mark Otten.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020