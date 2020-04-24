|
|
Michael Patrick Garry
Michael Patrick Garry was born on December 17th, 1962. The firstborn of five siblings, he filled the role of big brother and father to his siblings, always reliable, always protecting, always there. On November 5th around 5 pm, God had seen his suffering for two and a half years with pancreatic cancer and decided it was enough and He needed Mike's valiant soul with Him in the heavens. So, with all his family at his bedside, Mike's body took his last breath and his spirit left this world. He had fought the good fight, he had finished the race, he had kept the faith. Now there is a crown of righteousness in store for him.
Mike enjoyed so many things in life; he just savored life. "Every day is a gift.", he would say. He loved spending time with his wife of 24 years, Melissa. They would play scrabble, walk around downtown, go out to eat, anything. The same with family; he honestly loved being with us. It didn't matter what we did, as long as we were together. We would have our serious talks, our laughing until our stomachs hurt times, and our silent times when we would sit and it literally felt like we were reading each other's minds. We were so close. No distance in mileage could make love feel any further away than right next to you.
Mike found harmony in nature, it almost seemed to alleviate some of his pain, because of the peace he felt when enveloped by the thicket of trees on a hike, or a fishing pole in hand by a lake, maybe a camera snapping pictures of all of God's beautiful creations. Mike is survived by his wife Melissa, mother Gloria, Sister Michelle (Pete) Bardeson, brother Sean, Sister Monica (Loren) VanDeberg, Sister Elizabeth (Timothy) Walter parents-in-law Pete and Jan King, sister-in-law Amy (Dave) Kingsworthy and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
He willingly without fail positively affected so many people in his life, and correspondingly with his death, so many lives have been paused, grieving the loss of his heart beating in this world. Our only solace is knowing that he is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, finally free of the pain. He is at his final destination in heaven and we will be with him once again. "Love is stronger than death." He would say. We know Mike, our love for you lives on and will never die. God holds you in His arms and we hold you in our hearts forever.
His "Celebration of Life" in Traverse City, Michigan scheduled for May 16th, 2020 will be canceled due to the Coronavirus. So, in lieu of flowers, or anything tangible, we ask in Mike's honor, that you would perform a random act of kindness, which Mike was renowned for. Ask the person to pass it on, so we can get a "Michael Movement" started all across the United States. This would be the best gift he could be given. Maybe he'll receive a glimpse from Heaven at all the goodness going around. Assuredly, I say to you, in as much as you did it to one of the least of these, my brethren, you did it to me. Matthew 25:40.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020