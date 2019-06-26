|
Michael Roy Langford
Sioux Falls - Michael Roy Langford, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was 67 years old.
Michael Roy Langford was born October 29, 1951, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Roy and Jane (Fleming) Langford. As a young boy, Mike became fascinated with electronics, showed great skill, and earned a job at a radio and TV repair shop. This is where he met his mentor who pushed him to pursue his career in electronics and engineering.
In 1969, Mike began working as a radio DJ at KISD in downtown Sioux Falls under the pseudonym "Chuck Michaels," later changing to "Charlie Michaels" on KXRB. During this time, Mike welcomed his first son, Mike Jr. into the world in 1973.
He continued his 50-year radio career, working his way up to his final position as Director of Engineering for Results Radio, managing eight local radio stations and numerous transmitter sites. In addition to his radio career, he owned and operated Robo Car Wash with the help of his head bookkeeper, Rebecca Heidinger, friend Jon Schnider, and a host of other dedicated colleagues. Mike later added a Starting and Towing business into the fold.
On August 31, 1980, Mike was united in marriage to Rebecca Heidinger in Sioux Falls. The couple resided in the home where they would spend the next 39 years together. They welcomed their son, Christopher, in 1982, and daughter, Ashley, in 1987.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Becky; sons, Mike Jr. and Christopher (Lisa); daughter, Ashley Kemmis (Kristopher); four grandchildren: Bailey, Nolan, Vivian, and Henry; "brother" of 39 years, Jon Schnider; mother-in-law, Betty Heidinger; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Jane Langford; an infant sister, Karen; and his father-in-law, Don Heidinger.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, this Friday, June 28th, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1501 W. 26th Street. The family will be present for visitation from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, June 27th, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 26, 2019