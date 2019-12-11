Services
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-7473
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Shaw

Brandon - Michael Hans Shaw, formerly of Pierre, SD, died peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 95 due to various complications of cancer.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Marilyn Alice Shaw. He is survived by his four children; Nancy Jo (John Grinager), Lizabeth (Bob Drew), Mike F. (Dedra) and Christopher (Christy) and twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and his wife, Shirley Licht-Shaw.

Funeral arrangements are being made at Trinity Episcopal Church, in Pierre, SD following cremation by George Boom Funeral Chapel, Brandon where additional details are available online. The service date and celebration in Pierre are yet to be announced, but anticipated for the Spring of 2020.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -