Michael Skovlund
Sioux Falls - Michael B. Skovlund, 59, of Sioux Falls formerly of Huron, passed away on November 18, 2020 after an 8 month fight with ALS. He was born on August 19, 1961 in Huron, SD the son of Melvin and Nellie Skovlund. He grew up in Huron and worked at different places, M & N Bakery, 7-11, Radio Shack, Midco, and Wells Fargo. On April 1, 1986 he was united in marriage to Terri Bell, the love of his life. Later in life he returned to college and earned a degree in criminal justice/ behavioral sciences. He then became a case worker at the South Dakota Developmental Center in Redfield.
Grateful for having shared his life are: his wife, Terri; son Michael Miller; daughter, Heather (Josh) Reibsamen; 8 grandchildren; siblings, Rhonda Palmer, Ranae Eichstadt, Kyle (Shannon) Skovlund, Nicole Skovlund and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Michael will begin at 2:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will begin at 3:00 pm Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Restlawn Cemetery in Huron. Heritagesfsd.com
.