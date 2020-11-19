1/1
Michael Skovlund
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Skovlund

Sioux Falls - Michael B. Skovlund, 59, of Sioux Falls formerly of Huron, passed away on November 18, 2020 after an 8 month fight with ALS. He was born on August 19, 1961 in Huron, SD the son of Melvin and Nellie Skovlund. He grew up in Huron and worked at different places, M & N Bakery, 7-11, Radio Shack, Midco, and Wells Fargo. On April 1, 1986 he was united in marriage to Terri Bell, the love of his life. Later in life he returned to college and earned a degree in criminal justice/ behavioral sciences. He then became a case worker at the South Dakota Developmental Center in Redfield.

Grateful for having shared his life are: his wife, Terri; son Michael Miller; daughter, Heather (Josh) Reibsamen; 8 grandchildren; siblings, Rhonda Palmer, Ranae Eichstadt, Kyle (Shannon) Skovlund, Nicole Skovlund and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Michael will begin at 2:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will begin at 3:00 pm Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Restlawn Cemetery in Huron. Heritagesfsd.com.



Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved