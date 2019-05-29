|
Michael "Mike" Staebell
Sioux Falls - Michael J. Staebell, 71, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 following a decline in his health after kidney surgery.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Friday, May 31, at St. Michael Parish, 1600 S. Marion Road, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, May 30 with a Liturgical Wake Service beginning at 7:00 pm at St. Michael Parish.
Michael John Staebell was born on July 4, 1947 at home in Humboldt, SD to Edward and Naomi (Even) Staebell. He attended St. Ann Catholic School and Humboldt High School, graduating in 1965. After graduation, he became a member of the Air National Guard. He worked briefly for John Morrell, and several years for Johnson Controls and Climate Systems, Inc. before retiring in 2012. Due to his strong work ethic, after his retirement he continued working part time at Climate Systems in the warehouse.
Mike married Pamela Olesen on October 4, 1975 at St. Lambert Catholic Church. They lived in Sioux Falls throughout their marriage, raising two daughters, Sarah and Megan, who were the light of his life. Mike and Pam were founding members of St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux Falls and met several good friends as Little Parish Leaders. Mike was active member of St. Michael's Knights of Columbus Council #12617.
Mike played just as hard as he worked. An avid golfer, he was a member of Central Valley Golf Course and Great Life. He played many rounds of golf with his foursome of Mike, Mike, Mike and Jerry. He played baseball or softball every summer from the time he was a young boy until just last year, on too many teams to count. A highlight of recent years included traveling to Las Vegas and St. George, UT to play ball with his baseball buddies. Mike was also a mentor to many young people, coaching various softball and basketball teams.
Mike and Pam bought an old motor home they called, "The Mallard", and made many memories camping with good friends and family. He was a knowledgeable handyman, often fixing electrical or plumbing issues for his family with his imaginary company, "Close Enough Construction". He will be remembered for his words of wisdom, one-line jokes and shoulder laugh. He enjoyed watching MASH, O'Gorman basketball, and he was a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves. His most cherished pastime was spending time with his family, watching his grandkids in all of their various activities.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Pam; their two daughters; Sarah (Mike) Neufeld and Megan (Dave) Ver Steeg, six grandchildren, Julia and Joseph Neufeld, Thomas and Ellie Heiberger, and Olivia and Preston Ver Steeg, all of Sioux Falls, SD; four sisters, Shirley Lawrence, Barbara Kautz and Nancy Hyronimus, all of Sioux Falls, SD and Doris (Don) Anderson of Bonesteel, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James Staebell and Thomas Staebell; and one sister, Marlys Gould.
