Michael Wheeler
Harrisburg, SD - Michael Wheeler, 44, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family on October 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with full military honors.
Michael will be lovingly remembered by his wife; Brandi, daughters; Summer Adler and Zetta Wheeler, Mother; Erika Rayburn, Sister; Jennifer (Miriah), Brother; Matthew (Anna).
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019