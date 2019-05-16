|
Michael William Ronan, 51, son of Roberta Atkins, Green Valley, AZ, and the late Neil Ronan, Saint Paul, MN, died unexpectedly of natural causes in Tucson, AZ, on May 7, 2019.
Mike was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and spent his early years in Pipestone, MN, Mahtomedi, MN and suburban Washington, D.C. His family moved back to Sioux Falls where he attended St. Mary School and in 1986, graduated from O'Gorman High School. After high school, he attended the University of Minnesota. A summer adventure in Alaska led to a multi-year stay. He resided in Homer, Cordova and Bristol Bay, AK. He made his living there playing guitar and working in the fisheries. For a period, he worked with the "Deadliest Catch" fleet fishing crab in the Bering Sea.
Music was at the center of his life. He played guitar, sang, composed, and loved performing. He had a true talent for entertaining and so enjoyed sharing songs and music with audiences big and small. He especially loved playing for and with his family and his friends. This same talent and creativity are reflected in his work in later years as a skilled carpenter and craftsman. Mike was a gifted athlete and became a world-class frisbee golfer in his later years.
Mike was friend to so many and had a smile for everyone. He was funny and smart and kind with a deep desire to make life better for others. When living in South Dakota and helping his mother at the family business, Great Plains Coffee Roasting, he without hesitation went to Spencer, SD, to help with disaster assistance following the tornado. He was always available to help a friend in need and had moved to Tucson, AZ to be closer to his mother.
At the time of his death, he was friend and partner to Jackie Gruhn. He was father to four children; the late Christopher, Elizabeth, Kaitrin, and Ellyana. He was the beloved brother of Kevin (Isabel) Ronan, Brisbane, Australia; Kathleen (Mike) Lastine, Pipestone, MN; Pat (Sarah), Sioux Falls; Cary, San Francisco/Los Angeles; Sasha (aka Susan), Boulder, CO; and uncle to seven nieces and nephews.
Loved by a Catholic-sized set of uncles and aunts and cousins, all of us, and a world full of friends, will so deeply miss this good man.
A private family service was held on May 11, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. A memorial service is planned for the second weekend in August 2019.
In lieu of donations, please honor Mike by showing kindness; smile at a stranger, do a kind deed, stick together. Condolences may be sent to the Ronan Family (c/o Roberta Atkins) at 351 N Calle de las Banderolas, Green Valley, AZ 85614.
