Sioux Falls - Michael Wyant, 54 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away under hospice care with family at his side on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Shawn; son Nicholas and his sons Austin and Rylin; daughter Jennifer and her children Kayden, Isaiah, and Alexis; parents Robert and Cheryl Wyant, all of Sioux Falls, SD; brother Jon, his wife Michelle, and their children Jason and Danielle, Tucson, AZ; and many other relatives and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandson Ashtyn.

The family will be holding a celebration of Michael's life at a future date.

Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019
