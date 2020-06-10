Michele "Mike" Brady
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michele "Mike" Brady

Sioux Falls - Michele (Mike) Brady, 76, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Thursday April 30th, 2020 at Sanford/USD Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with music by a family member at 6:30 pm at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD with private family burial at St. Michael Cemetery.

Find full obituary at MillerFH.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home-Downtown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved