|
|
Michele Pesicka
Sioux Falls - Michele L. Pesicka, age 45, of Sioux Falls, SD, died on Friday, October 25, 2019, due to a fall at her home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019, at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Tim Pesicka of Sioux Falls; father, Bill (Lisa) Wright of Tea; mother, Dottie Hitzemann of Sioux Falls; son, Trent (Nicky Rupright) Pesicka of Tea; daughter, Lisa (Christopher) Noel of Minot, ND; two grandchildren, Bayleigh, Berkley, and Saylor on the way; two brothers, Derek Hitzemann of Sioux Falls and Jim (Michele) Wright of Tea; sister, Shannon (Jeff) Walls of Sioux Falls; grandmother, Phyllis Broughton of Canton; father-in-law, Richard Heffele of Sioux Falls; brother-in-law, Ritchie Anderson of Yankton; and sister-in-law, Melissa Anderson of Sioux Falls.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and mother-in-law, Shirlene Heffele.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019