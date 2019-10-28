Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Pesicka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Pesicka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele Pesicka Obituary
Michele Pesicka

Sioux Falls - Michele L. Pesicka, age 45, of Sioux Falls, SD, died on Friday, October 25, 2019, due to a fall at her home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019, at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Tim Pesicka of Sioux Falls; father, Bill (Lisa) Wright of Tea; mother, Dottie Hitzemann of Sioux Falls; son, Trent (Nicky Rupright) Pesicka of Tea; daughter, Lisa (Christopher) Noel of Minot, ND; two grandchildren, Bayleigh, Berkley, and Saylor on the way; two brothers, Derek Hitzemann of Sioux Falls and Jim (Michele) Wright of Tea; sister, Shannon (Jeff) Walls of Sioux Falls; grandmother, Phyllis Broughton of Canton; father-in-law, Richard Heffele of Sioux Falls; brother-in-law, Ritchie Anderson of Yankton; and sister-in-law, Melissa Anderson of Sioux Falls.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and mother-in-law, Shirlene Heffele.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now