Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Bennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle A. Bennis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michelle A. Bennis Obituary
Michelle A. Bennis

Sioux Falls, SD - It is with heavy hearts that the Bennis family is sharing the passing of their youngest member, Michelle A. Bennis, who passed on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 54 years. Her funeral service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 20 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5:00 PM Monday, April 29 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Survivors include a brother, Chuck (Joanne) Bennis, Brandon; a sister, Susan (Jim) Holechek, Owings Mills, MD; a sister-in-law, Barbara Bennis, Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now