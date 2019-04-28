|
Michelle A. Bennis
Sioux Falls, SD - It is with heavy hearts that the Bennis family is sharing the passing of their youngest member, Michelle A. Bennis, who passed on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 54 years. Her funeral service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 20 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5:00 PM Monday, April 29 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Survivors include a brother, Chuck (Joanne) Bennis, Brandon; a sister, Susan (Jim) Holechek, Owings Mills, MD; a sister-in-law, Barbara Bennis, Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 28, 2019