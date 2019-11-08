|
|
Michelle Annette (Lang) Johnston
formerly of Worthington - Michelle Annette (Lang) Johnston, 62, went to her Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana.Memorial service will be Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 1400 - 4th Avenue in Worthington. Call (507-372-2939) for more information. Pastor Daren Flinck and Reverend Karla Kirkeby will be sharing the officiating; Brenda DeSmith, pianist. For further information go to httpps://stevensonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019