Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Annette (Lang) Johnston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle Annette (Lang) Johnston Obituary
Michelle Annette (Lang) Johnston

formerly of Worthington - Michelle Annette (Lang) Johnston, 62, went to her Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana.Memorial service will be Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 1400 - 4th Avenue in Worthington. Call (507-372-2939) for more information. Pastor Daren Flinck and Reverend Karla Kirkeby will be sharing the officiating; Brenda DeSmith, pianist. For further information go to httpps://stevensonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -