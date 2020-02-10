Services
Sioux Falls - Michelle Bittner age 48 of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday February 8, 2020 after a long illness.

Family will greet friends from 4:00-7:00 PM, with funeral service at 7:00 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, 507 S. Main Ave.

Grateful for having shared her life are her mother and stepfather Sherma and John Gacke, her father Reiny Bittner; a sister and brother in-law Lisa and Russell Johnson; her niece and nephew Alexis and Riley Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Missy was preceded in death by Bud and Verda Saner, who helped raise her during her early years and her grandparents. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
