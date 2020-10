Or Copy this URL to Share

Michelle McMurrey



Hardwick, MN - Michelle Elaine McMurrey, age 58, passed away at the Sanford Luverne Hospital in Luverne, MN on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 9th from 5-8pm at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. Memorial Service will be on Saturday, Oct. 10th at 10am at Embrace Church in Tea, SD. Memorials may be contributed to a "Go Fund Me" account organized by Ruthie Becker.









