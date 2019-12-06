|
Mike Kriens
Dell Rapids - Mike Kriens, 90, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Kahler Funeral Home. The family will be present at 4:00 p.m. with the Christian Wake Service beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Mike Clarence Kriens was born on August 25, 1929 to Clarence and Elizabeth (Riley) Kriens. He grew up in rural Colton and attended school there. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in August of 1953. After he returned home he was united in marriage to Kathryn Louise Welbig on November 18, 1953. The couple made their home and farmed northwest of Dell Rapids with their six children for 44 years. They moved into Dell Rapids in 1997. Mike continued to make daily trips to the farm, which was his greatest passion. Louise passed away on March 24, 2016. Mike continued to live in their home in Dell Rapids.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Louise, his parents, his three brothers, Max, Herb and Tim Kriens and his sister, Betty Stangeland.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, David Kriens of Dell Rapids, Sharon (Harold) Nicholas of Harrisburg, NC, Joan (Alan) Amundson of Colton, Jean (Mike) Gilmore of Dell Rapids, Karen (Wayne) Johnson of Sioux Falls and Terry (Barb) Kriens of Dell Rapids; his 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bud (Colleen) Welbig of Dell Rapids; sister-in-law, Sr. Lynn Marie Welbig of Sioux Falls and many friends and extended family.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019