Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
Mike R. Bjelland

Brandon - Mike R. Bjelland, 61, Brandon, died Friday, August 16, 2019, at his home following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be 4-6pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will begin at 6pm. A reception will follow at the Brandon VFW.

Mike will be deeply missed by his wife, Deb; three children, Lacey (Eric) Springer, Alexandria, MN, Sherman (Yesenia Guzman) Junker, Sioux Falls, and Michael (Kathryn) Bjelland, Sioux Falls; three grandchildren, his mother, Violet Bjelland, Alexandria, MN; and one sister, Cynthia (Mark) Starner, Hoffman, MN.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 18, 2019
