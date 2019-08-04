Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Mildred Dempster

Mildred Dempster Obituary
Mildred Dempster

Sioux Falls - Mildred Dempster, 93, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Mildred Ptak, daughter of George and Helen (Koupal) Ptak was born August 1, 1925, in Tabor, South Dakota. She graduated from Springfield High School and attended Southern State Teachers College in Springfield and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She taught business and accounting classes at Elon College. She was united in marriage to Marion K. Dempster in 1947. They lived in North Carolina for most of their lives before retiring back to South Dakota. They spent time locally in Yankton and Sioux Falls.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marcia Dempster Amos of Winston-Salem, NC; son, Kelly Dempster of Houston, TX; and sister, Karen Pageo of Nashville, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019
