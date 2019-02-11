|
|
Mildred Garner
Sioux Falls - Mildred A. Garner, 86, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Friday, February 8, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Village in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 14, 2019, George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 13 also at the funeral home. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, William Garner of Sioux Falls; daughter, Deborah (Mike) Maschino of Sioux Falls; sons, Randy (Tara) Garner of San Antonio, TX, Tommy (Betty) Garner of Sioux Falls and Jeffrey (Kimm) Garner of Crooks, SD; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 11, 2019