Mildred H. Halse
Rock Rapids, IA - Rock Rapids, IA: Mildred H. Halse, 95, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Flandreau and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids. Family graveside services will be held Friday, May 22, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Watertown, South Dakota with Pastor Marilyn Spurrell officiating.
Mildred Helen (McPeek) Halse, daughter of John Lawrence and Cora Mae (Phillips) McPeek, was born February 18, 1925 in Watertown, South Dakota. Mildred was raised in Florence, South Dakota and graduated from Florence High School in 1943. On November 21, 1943, Mildred was united in marriage with Dwayne O. Halse at the Methodist Church in Florence. The couple celebrated 73 years of marriage until Dwayne's death on March 21, 2017. Mildred and Dwayne enjoyed upgrading and decorating properties in the beach communities where they lived in Florida and Texas during the winter months.
Mildred was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and sang in the choir for over 40 years. She served as president and treasurer for the United Methodist Women and was a circle chairwoman. She belonged to numerous Bridge Clubs, the Order of the Eastern Star, and former member of the Athena Federarted Women's Club. She enjoyed gardening and handiwork but her greatest enjoyment was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mildred is survived by her 4 children, Mary (Gary) Collins of Missoula, Montana, Susan (Bruce Birch) Halse of Frederick, Maryland, Judy (Ron) Olfert of Pierre, South Dakota, and David (Patty) Halse of Rock Rapids, Iowa; 9 grandchildren, Bradley (Julie) Collins, Ehren (Jennifer) Halse, Anna (Chad) Eirich, Corica Olfert, Abigail (Danny) Asmus, Matthew Halse, Sam (Briana) Halse, Sarah (Nick) deVries, and Rebecca (Grant) Metzger; 8 great-grandchildren, Emma, Tyler, Owen, Eva, Enzo, Eloise, Gabriella, Spencer; and 2 sisters, Margaret Henning of Atkinson, Nebraska and Florence (Larry) Gebur of Dawson, Minnesota.
Preceding Mildred in death were her parents, John and Cora Mae; husband, Dwayne; and 2 sisters, Winifred Lewis and Dorothy Krueger.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 20 to May 21, 2020